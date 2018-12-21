Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 17.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 14.29M shares traded or 162.57% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 19.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 7,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51 million, up from 38,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 861,714 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IntelliCorp Named Number One Overall on HRO Today Magazine’s 2018 Baker’s Dozen List of Top Background Screening Providers – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Verisk Acquires Validus-IVC Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Geomni Forms Strategic Alliance with Skyline Software Systems to Develop Premium 2D and 3D U.S. Geospatial Mapping Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

