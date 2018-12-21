Hillswick Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 306.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillswick Asset Management Llc bought 132,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 175,429 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.37M, up from 43,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillswick Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 26.90 million shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 18.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 26,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.06 million, up from 142,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 39.80M shares traded or 105.40% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, September 21. Susquehanna initiated the shares of C in report on Tuesday, October 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 6 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, October 11 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 16 by Renaissance Macro Securities LLC. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, September 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 11.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Citigroup (C) call put ratio 1 to 1 as shares at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi CFO warns efficiency ratio could falls short of 2018 goals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Clough Cap Prns Lp has 4.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Carolina-based Global Endowment Management Lp has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.35% or 23,758 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 12,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Epoch Partners Incorporated invested in 22,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 863 shares. Banced owns 0.86% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,020 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 172,200 were reported by Payden Rygel. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.98% or 105,624 shares. Shufro Rose Co Limited Company stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Convergence Invest Prtn has invested 1.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 353,781 shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Invest has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36 shares.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 14,210 shares to 307,997 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A by 16,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,008 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: McCormick & Co, Verizon and Alexandria Real Estate Equities – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Top Telecom ETFs to Consider – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 43,062 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.11% or 19,994 shares. First Financial Corp In stated it has 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 5.74M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 168,255 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,461 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd invested in 3.64 million shares. Penobscot Management owns 37,170 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Lehman Inc invested in 0.29% or 11,411 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20.18M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.66% or 93,790 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.65% or 58,715 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assoc reported 87,924 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 92,589 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,579 shares.