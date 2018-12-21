Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 57.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $286,000, down from 12,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 26.90M shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 18,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.00 million, up from 456,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 112.59M shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd owns 279,126 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.86% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 826,615 shares. Wade G W And reported 64,718 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Co holds 30,799 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 107,000 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 70,238 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 192,143 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0.22% or 90,222 shares. 10,476 are held by Ipswich Investment Mngmt. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 267,427 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 3.27M shares stake. Brandywine Company accumulated 13,326 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh holds 0.17% or 9,879 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,060 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, January 3. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by KBW on Monday, August 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 25 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, October 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,203 shares to 35,273 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 104,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall premarket after Citi, JPMorgan note weak trading – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Visionary Asset Mngmt has 55,374 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,233 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,943 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 11.21 million are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Hodges Management Incorporated reported 60,466 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 347,329 shares. Fiduciary Com holds 260,035 shares. Citigroup reported 3.71 million shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 8,660 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Company has 7,067 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.64% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.86 million shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Com reported 9,530 shares stake.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of VZ in report on Friday, May 11 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 24. HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Monday, September 7 to “Hold”. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. On Monday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, September 17. Barclays Capital downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Tuesday, September 4 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Huge Yield Spells Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 5G Technology Is Worth Tens Of Billions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.