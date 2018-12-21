Benchmark Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 61.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors sold 28,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $828,000, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 27.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 24.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 22,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 112,131 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99 million, up from 89,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 20.74 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 2.84 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 55.24 million shares. Holderness Invests invested in 90,382 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 108,472 are held by Morgan Dempsey Capital Llc. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Affinity Investment Advisors Lc reported 138,845 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 180,345 shares. Park National Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 397,440 shares. Harvey Cap Management Inc stated it has 69,365 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 30,943 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 149,525 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 1.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisory Rech owns 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 494,582 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.88% or 101,633 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Extremely Safe Stocks to Own in a Collapsing Market – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Top Telecom ETFs to Consider – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $248.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 7,010 shares to 31,398 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 121,066 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares owns 1.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,339 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.52% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 958,200 shares. Scotia Inc has invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hartwell J M Lp reported 0.66% stake. First Allied Advisory Services reported 100,745 shares stake. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & Com has 1.49% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greenleaf holds 0.07% or 81,810 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Ser invested in 30,673 shares. 126,685 are owned by Btc Mngmt Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 82,085 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 1.86M shares. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,487 shares. Violich Management invested in 20,946 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 4,522 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $226,100 were sold by Shenoy Navin. Shares for $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. 5,117 shares valued at $247,155 were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, November 29.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.29 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

