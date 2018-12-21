Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) stake by 23.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 26,910 shares as Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)’s stock declined 5.26%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 85,399 shares with $5.08M value, down from 112,309 last quarter. Orbotech Ltd now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 264,017 shares traded. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – HAS RECEIVED ORDERS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL ALL TRADES IN ORBOTECH AT OR BELOW $61.75; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Adj EPS 83c

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) had an increase of 6.63% in short interest. UVSP’s SI was 275,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.63% from 258,000 shares previously. With 76,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s short sellers to cover UVSP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 138,182 shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) has declined 17.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ORBK’s profit will be $38.86M for 17.09 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Orbotech Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 60,000 shares to 153,650 valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) stake by 95,000 shares and now owns 305,000 shares. Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 6 investors sold Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares while 28 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.99 million shares or 1.60% more from 17.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 54,918 were reported by Prudential Financial. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 52,999 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Thompson Davis And Co Inc owns 0.05% invested in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 804 shares. Fj Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 30,574 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 23,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.77M shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,329 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 30,800 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 38,995 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Sei reported 6,028 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 124,434 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,650 activity. MOYER GLENN E had bought 1,000 shares worth $24,900 on Wednesday, November 14. Zimmerman Charles H bought 500 shares worth $12,750.

