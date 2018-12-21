Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Forms $61.42 Double Bottom; 6 Analysts Covering Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) formed double bottom with $59.58 target or 3.00% below today’s $61.42 share price. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has $3.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 495,596 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has declined 8.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite

Among 7 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Transocean had 8 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. As per Wednesday, September 19, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. Fearnleys upgraded the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. Fearnleys downgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. See Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Fearnleys Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Upgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

19/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

19/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/09/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $7 New Target: $8 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Fearnleys Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Accumulate Downgrade

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $13.43 million activity. Shares for $50,136 were sold by STENBIT JOHN P on Tuesday, September 4. Abts Doug sold $464,401 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 15 NASH JEFFREY M sold $313,996 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 5,000 shares. 89,260 shares valued at $6.09M were sold by DANKBERG MARK D on Thursday, November 1. The insider Harkenrider Kevin J sold 9,134 shares worth $639,558. LAY B ALLEN also sold $204,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Thursday, November 1. Ryan David Louis sold 2,672 shares worth $187,655.

Among 2 analysts covering Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Viasat had 3 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 15. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 46.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold Viasat, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 61.10 million shares or 1.98% more from 59.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Management Wi has 0.45% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1.11M shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 127,201 shares. 570,979 are owned by Bridger Mngmt Ltd. Sei Invs reported 18,091 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 11,144 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 796,279 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 612,117 shares. Sylebra Hk stated it has 805,464 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 27,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 15,901 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 105,497 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 736,911 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 174,661 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.11 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication reported 45,557 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 528,909 shares. Harding Loevner L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 218 shares. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 464,175 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 11,894 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 85,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.1% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1.73M shares. Barnett & Company holds 1,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 65 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc holds 2,500 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt reported 30,204 shares. 3.39 million are held by Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership.

The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 27.92 million shares traded or 68.44% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M