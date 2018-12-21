Liveperson Inc (LPSN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.44, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 80 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 64 sold and trimmed stock positions in Liveperson Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 47.41 million shares, up from 46.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liveperson Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 45 Increased: 44 New Position: 36.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 8.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 5,490 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 56,823 shares with $6.95M value, down from 62,313 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $201.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 4.19 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,977 shares. Brave Asset Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 5,878 shares. 2.16M were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated owns 892 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,780 shares. Gibson owns 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,473 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,074 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,609 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Klingenstein Fields Com Lc accumulated 102,488 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 8,337 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt reported 3.02% stake. Ameriprise Finance holds 14.38M shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,516 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 11.00 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 30,380 shares to 1.46M valued at $103.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) stake by 798,657 shares and now owns 998,307 shares. Kearny Finl Corp Md was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, July 3. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 5 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $158 target in Monday, November 5 report.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 114,868 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) has risen 74.41% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 6.27% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. for 1.46 million shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 2.72 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 3.32% invested in the company for 500,000 shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 3.16% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,370 shares.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

