Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 65 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 58 cut down and sold equity positions in Tetra Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now own: 100.78 million shares, up from 99.04 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Tetra Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 40.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 35,300 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 122,100 shares with $10.58 million value, up from 86,800 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $12.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 294,093 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold EXR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 121.91 million shares or 1.90% less from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EXR in report on Friday, October 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $103 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Robert W. Baird.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $487,459 activity. $84,233 worth of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was sold by OVERTURF JAMES on Monday, July 16.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 42,100 shares to 167,200 valued at $32.67 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 18,300 shares and now owns 7,700 shares. Alarm Com Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $182.91 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.455. About 694,551 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 05/03/2018 Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss $53.6M; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE REPORTS MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY PACT WITH TETRA NATURAL; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.27% invested in the company for 754,860 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.