Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (ZIV) by 70.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 22,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,383 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $753,000, down from 32,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 55,379 shares traded. VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX MT ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) has declined 21.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 8,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.36M, up from 250,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 75,975 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has risen 5.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 198,155 shares to 207,455 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 78,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 9,970 shares to 227,175 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ScanSource had 5 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 23 by Northcoast. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 29. Northcoast upgraded the shares of SCSC in report on Monday, March 26 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 30 by Raymond James.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. $86,100 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares were sold by GRAINGER MICHAEL J. $1.09 million worth of stock was sold by BAUR MICHAEL L on Friday, November 9. On Friday, November 9 WHITCHURCH CHARLES R sold $239,400 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 5,700 shares.