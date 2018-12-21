Virtu Financial Lifted Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Enzo Biochem Has 1.26 Sentiment

Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 44 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 35 sold and reduced their holdings in Enzo Biochem Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 26.61 million shares, down from 26.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enzo Biochem Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 24 Increased: 26 New Position: 18.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 270.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 16,334 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 14.62%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 22,367 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 6,033 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $15.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 4.14M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M

The stock increased 2.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 1.28M shares traded or 568.20% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) has declined 65.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. for 765,284 shares. Marathon Capital Management owns 405,046 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 0.25% invested in the company for 95,476 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 391,555 shares.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company has market cap of $118.45 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. $256,821 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) was sold by SIMS JOHN V on Wednesday, September 19. Nicholls Timothy S sold $893,088 worth of stock. $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares were sold by Ribieras JeanMichel.

Among 7 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. International Paper had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, July 30 with “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, July 9 by Wells Fargo.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty stake by 132,558 shares to 33,449 valued at $451,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Proshares Tr Ii (ULE) stake by 21,678 shares and now owns 18,137 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bb&T invested in 7,848 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co reported 57,480 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Moreover, St Johns Investment Management Limited Company has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Td Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 5,005 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 9,400 shares. Lynch And In has 33,365 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 412,561 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation. Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 18,456 were reported by Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 136,679 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

