First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 45.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 3,401 shares as the company's stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 7,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.92. About 1.58M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From 'Nirvana' to a 'Led Zeppelin' market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 387.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 8,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46 million, up from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu

Among 35 analysts covering PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. PNC Financial Services had 116 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. Wells Fargo maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, August 10 with “Market Perform” rating. Hilliard Lyons initiated The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Friday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Tuesday, August 11. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $170.0 target in Friday, January 12 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16200 target in Wednesday, April 4 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PNC in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 22.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New credit facility in place for one of Pittsburgh’s biggest private companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC expanding corporate and commercial banking teams – Birmingham Business Journal” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How much do five golden rings cost? Here’s the price of the ’12 Days of Christmas’ gifts – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 16,001 were reported by Cohen & Steers Incorporated. Ohio-based Cincinnati Ins Co has invested 1.95% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Heartland Advisors Inc accumulated 48,491 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,811 shares. 252,849 are held by M&T National Bank. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,216 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability owns 31,686 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 149,476 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Montag A & Inc has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,061 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,484 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 12,877 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $8.20 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $2.12M were sold by Van Wyk Steven C. on Tuesday, July 17. 14,000 shares valued at $1.97M were sold by Lyons Michael P. on Thursday, July 19. HANNON MICHAEL J sold 5,247 shares worth $741,844. 700 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $99,505 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $678.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SHY) by 4,455 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (AGG) by 14,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,591 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (LQD).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 7,193 shares to 20,991 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii by 22,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,465 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).