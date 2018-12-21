Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 107,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,091 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.95 million, down from 244,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 1.01 million shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 41.33% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 794.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 73,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,618 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40M, up from 9,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 14.42 million shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Among 17 analysts covering HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. HealthEquity Inc had 59 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Thursday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, December 8, the company rating was maintained by Barrington Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 4 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Monday, January 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Wednesday, March 23. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 7.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $34.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 614,194 shares to 649,064 shares, valued at $30.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4,564 shares to 11.97 million shares, valued at $1.55B in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 28 by S&P Research. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 23. Compass Point initiated the shares of V in report on Friday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, December 28. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 16 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 56,184 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited holds 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3.23M shares. Hitchwood Management LP owns 225,000 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs holds 0.24% or 5,119 shares. 48,740 are owned by Fagan Assocs. Cryder Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 400,302 shares for 9.24% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 6,104 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hl Fin Ser Lc has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92,450 shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 67,754 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Private Asset owns 124,882 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Carmignac Gestion owns 1.19M shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 5,274 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan stated it has 3,072 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Nomura has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).