Visionary Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42M, up from 61,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 5.45M shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos (EL) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 22,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.88M, up from 362,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 2.28M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. MOSS SARA E had sold 11,404 shares worth $1.62 million on Wednesday, November 7. Hertzmark Hudis Jane also sold $2.99M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $4.84M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER JANE on Thursday, August 23. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $2.19 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, August 29. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold $4.30M. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by STERNLICHT BARRY S.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 169,725 shares to 498,770 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna (NYSE:CI) by 7,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Stott John P also sold $130,000 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares. Young Ray G also bought $99,429 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, November 7. On Wednesday, August 1 the insider D AMBROSE MICHAEL sold $4.84M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.