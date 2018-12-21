Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Vocera Munications Inc (VCRA) by 15.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, down from 68,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Vocera Munications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 400,275 shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 40.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 10.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 3,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74 million, down from 31,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 945,089 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Among 15 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WWE Continues Climb With Big Q2 Sales Beat (NYSE:WWE), Analyst Sees More Room To Run – Benzinga” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “XFL makes statement with markets, venues ahead of leagueâ€™s debut – Dallas Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New TV Deals Aren’t Enough To Justify WWE’s Inflated Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63M for 63.41 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive.

