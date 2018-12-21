Among 14 analysts covering Informa PLC (LON:INF), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Informa PLC had 39 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, December 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 9 by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 9 by Liberum Capital. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Monday, August 13. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 900 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Shore Capital. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of INF in report on Wednesday, December 5 with “Add” rating. See Informa plc (LON:INF) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 996.00 New Target: GBX 991.00 Unchanged

05/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 880.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 985.00 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 985.00 Upgrade

12/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 885.00 New Target: GBX 855.00 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 810.00 Upgrade

12/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 955.00 Maintain

09/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 880.00 Maintain

09/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

09/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) stake by 17.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,138 shares as American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 8.12%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 29,158 shares with $2.16M value, down from 35,296 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Inc now has $37.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 3.09 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AEP shares while 268 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 343.71 million shares or 1.33% less from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.11% or 291,851 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.47% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Thompson Davis invested in 0.15% or 957 shares. 6,740 are held by Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Llc. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 3,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 2.03 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gm Advisory Gp invested in 0.19% or 8,550 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,699 shares. 11,806 are held by Iberiabank. The Virginia-based Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hyman Charles D reported 0.07% stake. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 1,269 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,040 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% or 24,415 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $133,089 activity. Another trade for 847 shares valued at $64,770 was sold by CHODAK PAUL III. Barton Lisa M sold $68,319 worth of stock.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.91 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, November 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. Wells Fargo maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $81 target. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Monday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $74 target in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 16.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,910 shares to 37,375 valued at $7.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 187,854 shares and now owns 299,795 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major EV network player charges on – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Bear Market Is Indeed Here: Time to Switch to Safer Assets – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “With Long Bull Market Almost Over, Time to Rotate to Safety and Income – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EV Charging Gets $240M Push As Trump Threatens Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.41% or GBX 8.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 617. About 5.93 million shares traded or 50.19% up from the average. Informa plc (LON:INF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 7.72 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The Academic Publishing segment publishes books and journals in print and electronic formats primarily for academic and research users in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold Informa plc shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.46 million shares or 5.30% more from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 281,384 are held by Advsr Asset. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Informa plc (LON:INF) for 27,497 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Informa plc (LON:INF). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Informa plc (LON:INF). Churchill Management Corporation, California-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF). Stifel Fincl owns 76,278 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Informa plc (LON:INF). Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 40,647 shares in its portfolio. 1 were reported by Fmr Limited Com. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Informa plc (LON:INF). Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 52,187 shares. 46,762 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Informa plc (LON:INF).

Another recent and important Informa plc (LON:INF) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks that I see as absurdly cheap right now (like this 6%+ yielder) – Motley Fool UK” on November 19, 2018.