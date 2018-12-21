Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 3.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $913.25M, down from 11.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $96.45. About 31.83 million shares traded or 85.38% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 9,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.26M, up from 161,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 18,137 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. Class A (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1.78 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 124,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.76 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Com holds 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 19,426 shares. 6.15M were reported by Eagle Cap Management Ltd Com. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 148,041 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Opus Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 3,696 shares. Ent Svcs holds 1.01% or 17,149 shares. Argyle Cap has 42,995 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. 6,000 are owned by Ardsley Advisory Ptnrs. Moreover, Hm Mngmt Ltd has 1.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 41,633 shares stake. 2.50M are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Barometer Capital Management invested in 191,135 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 683,522 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M worth of stock. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. Goeckeler David had sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million on Friday, June 22. Another trade for 70,000 shares valued at $3.30M was sold by Kramer Kelly A.. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,225 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,859 shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).