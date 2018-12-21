W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 13,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30 million, down from 119,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 2 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 191.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 118,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 180,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.96 million, up from 61,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 32.73M shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 10,401 shares to 10,433 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 24 by Argus Research. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, September 9. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd Co invested in 22,364 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 83,823 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,408 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 8,006 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications reported 5,890 shares. Old National National Bank In accumulated 21,328 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 4,463 shares. Markel has invested 0.19% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Crawford Counsel Incorporated owns 929,141 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 16,937 are owned by Cue Finance Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Opus Invest Management holds 1.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 89,700 shares. 36,708 are owned by Fdx Inc.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. Shares for $3.47M were sold by Gibson John B. Schaeffer Stephanie L had sold 258 shares worth $18,155. TUCCI JOSEPH M sold $428,938 worth of stock or 6,250 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $129,900 was made by DOODY JOSEPH on Wednesday, October 24. INMAN GRANT M also sold $563,374 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider RIVERA EFRAIN sold $48,344.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) by 132,647 shares to 40,106 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,899 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. Another trade for 40,381 shares valued at $1.50M was made by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.