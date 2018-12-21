WaBi (WABI) plunges -2.29% on December 20-21

It was bad day for WaBi (WABI), as it declined by $-0.00315967959999999 or -2.29%, touching $0.134799318. Top Crypto Experts believe that WaBi (WABI) is looking for the $0.1482792498 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.228069316523765. The highest price was $0.1414469556 and lowest of $0.1318858472 for December 20-21. The open was $0.1379589976. It last traded at Binance exchange.

For a month, WaBi (WABI) tokens went down -14.20% from $0.1571 for coin. For 100 days WABI is down -16.43% from $0.1613. It traded at $0.7469 200 days ago. WaBi (WABI) has 100.00 million coins mined with the market cap $13.48M. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 21/07/2017. The Crypto WABI has proof type and operates under algorithm.

WaBi is an Ethereum-based platform supporting Walimai’s anti-counterfeit system. The Walimai anti-counterfeit labels link digital and physical assets through RFID Radio-frequency identification with anti-copy functionality. Consumers can authenticate the product through their phone app and are able to purchase products protected by Walimai technology with WABI. User are also rewarded with WABI tokens for for using the Walimai safe channel. WABI is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used in the Walimai safe channel.