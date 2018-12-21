Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 9,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,356 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.15M, up from 273,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 598,226 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Weyerhauser (WY) by 186.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 12,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $640,000, up from 6,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Weyerhauser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 1.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 24,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 59,365 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 67,469 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 154 are owned by Advent Capital Management De. Associated Banc owns 0.25% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 140,934 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 40,145 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ingalls And Snyder Limited invested in 90,127 shares. Spc Fincl Inc reported 55,512 shares stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 148,717 shares.

More recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhauser tops dusky gopher frog in Supreme Court property rights ruling – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “An Update On Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36.0 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. On Tuesday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, October 29 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 15. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Monday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WY in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Market Perform” rating. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Dividend Investors: Should Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) Stock Be in Your RRSP Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Williams Companies – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Line 5 plan clears final hurdle as Michigan panel approves – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks on the TSX Index to Own in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $751.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, May 15. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Friday, June 23 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 4. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Tuesday, May 22.