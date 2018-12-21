Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc Com (UNFI) by 45.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 49,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72M, down from 106,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

Ifrah Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 29.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $989,000, down from 14,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 9.17M shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, Improvements and Innovations in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – KRCR News Channel 7: #BREAKING: According to @AndersonPolice, the #Anderson #Walmart and surrounding businesses have been

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 13,255 shares to 96,670 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 67,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $354,165 activity. HEFFERNAN JAMES P sold $112,694 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Tuesday, October 2. $231,059 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) was bought by Griffin Sean.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNFI shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 47.76 million shares or 4.00% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intll Grp Incorporated holds 135,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com holds 168,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 654,811 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 306,393 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,771 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 19,798 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 110,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 105,093 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 62 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Llc owns 21,282 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 19,261 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). 905,654 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). National Bank Of America Corporation De has 865,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. United Natural Foods had 104 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) earned “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, June 7. Wells Fargo maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) rating on Friday, June 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Monday, September 24 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Citigroup. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, August 20 report. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, February 2 report.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: UNFI, UPS, HA – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Natural Foods Becomes Oversold (UNFI) – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Why United Natural Foods Hit a Low Not Seen in Nearly a Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Margins tighten at United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Natural Foods Inc. Stock Tumbled Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, May 9, the company rating was initiated by Gordon Haskett. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Sunday, September 6. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 8 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Perform” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 21 by Piper Jaffray.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc, which manages about $292.28 million and $282.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,141 shares to 34,546 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. WALTON JIM C sold $67.19M worth of stock or 724,886 shares. Shares for $67.19M were sold by WALTON ALICE L on Thursday, December 13. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider WALTON S ROBSON sold $146.27M. $904,964 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28. On Monday, August 20 the insider Bartlett Daniel J sold $277,497. $394,347 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Canney Jacqueline P on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc has 1.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And Trust reported 1.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arrow Finance invested in 0.59% or 29,775 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 90,880 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Llc stated it has 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Perkins Coie Trust Co accumulated 0.05% or 1,085 shares. Moreover, Hays Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Loomis Sayles Commerce LP reported 49,104 shares. Lifeplan has 475 shares. Toth Fin Advisory invested in 0.9% or 43,124 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 27,403 shares. Headinvest Lc has 1.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 46,738 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Girard Prns has 17,674 shares. Modera Wealth Lc reported 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).