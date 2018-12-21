Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Rwwm Trimmed Position; Philip Morris (PM) Stake Has Increased by Torray Llc

Torray Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 4,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,143 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 19,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 19.22 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 6,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.32 million, down from 521,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 16.37M shares traded or 82.65% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83B for 16.53 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 sales for $5.10 billion activity. $1.77M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by Biggs M. Brett. WALTON JIM C sold $60.64M worth of stock or 644,405 shares. On Wednesday, September 26 the insider WALTON ALICE L sold $190.18M. 4,026 shares were sold by Canney Jacqueline P, worth $394,347 on Monday, November 19. $1.17M worth of stock was sold by McKenna Judith J on Thursday, September 6. Shares for $277,497 were sold by Bartlett Daniel J on Monday, August 20.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, April 19. Jefferies maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $72.81 target in Monday, August 22 report. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, February 10 with “Positive”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, November 18. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Sunday, September 6 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,114 shares. Ghp Investment Incorporated stated it has 22,898 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 48,674 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 0.15% or 4,486 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc invested in 47,476 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.33 million shares. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Llc has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,180 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 18,465 shares. Smith Moore & Com holds 16,404 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 80,509 are owned by Finance Advantage. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 30,776 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 0.16% stake. 40,214 were reported by Ameritas Investment.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,595 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 58,567 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,867 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 41,089 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 13,497 shares. California-based Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.9% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 5,722 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 24,860 were reported by King Luther Mgmt Corp. Focused Wealth Inc reported 2,717 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt owns 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,853 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management has 4,937 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP has invested 1.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Viking Fund Management Limited Co reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.