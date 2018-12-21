Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.58M, down from 79,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 9.83 million shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,391 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32 million, down from 31,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 9.39M shares traded or 11.72% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 9,354 shares to 16,754 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.14% or 16,956 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 1,722 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Corp In has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth owns 168,105 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com holds 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 6,436 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 496,790 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.16% or 30,700 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 763 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 7.58% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7.93M shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,400 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 1,855 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 121,427 shares stake.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.55M for 15.60 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 16. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75.0 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, May 23. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 17 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX: The Anatomy Of A Terrific Compounder – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Keeping on truckin’: DHL seeks to counter driver shortages – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Buy TJX Companies After Its Post-Earnings Dip – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is ready to debut new resort in fall 2019 – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on November 21, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Disney: Buffett’s $8 Billion Mistake – GuruFocus.com” published on December 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Disney Stock Could Rally in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iâ€™m Not Buying the Bull Case For Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Secs invested in 0.1% or 100,454 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc accumulated 283,408 shares or 1.46% of the stock. St James Investment Lc holds 2.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 260,498 shares. American Investment Ser holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,130 shares. Private Trust Comm Na accumulated 19,703 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And invested 2.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1,299 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 256,431 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel accumulated 2.23% or 102,159 shares. First Foundation holds 261,987 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1.15% or 79,060 shares. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru invested in 1.26% or 12,648 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank And Trust invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Shares for $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. $5.73M worth of stock was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million.