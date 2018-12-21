Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1059.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,177 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $371,000, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 2.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.29 million, up from 47,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 4.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO will speak during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users Quarter End 2.2B; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 11/04/2018 – Watch both days of Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg testifying before Congress:; 05/04/2018 – German justice minister to press Facebook on its algorithms

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. Shares for $3.44 million were sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Disney’s Hot Streak? (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” on July 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: There Is Still Time, Investors Act Now – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Monday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, November 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Agricole given on Wednesday, September 2. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy” on Monday, April 18. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 11. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Friday, April 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.73% stake. The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Convergence Inv Prtn Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,210 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 374,534 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Com invested 1.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,901 are held by Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Chilton Invest Com Lc holds 746,107 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nottingham reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,035 shares. Bennicas & owns 21,225 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt accumulated 129,500 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd reported 0.33% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greystone Inv Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 33,868 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $66.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,771 shares to 48 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,282 shares to 38,663 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,110 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.2% or 22,546 shares. Northern Trust has 26.79M shares. Truepoint has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Karp Management Corp has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,970 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 1.02% or 281,103 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horrell Cap Mgmt owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Platinum Mgmt reported 1.77 million shares. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgewood Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.52 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,481 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.06% or 3,427 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fin accumulated 455 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $122,438 on Wednesday, September 12. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19M worth of stock or 38,185 shares. Shares for $9.33 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Wehner David M. also sold $1.72M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $813,248 was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Not Wrong About Everything – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FT: WhatsApp bans 130K accounts in 10 days – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Takes Heat From NAACP, Muslim Advocates, Trump (NASDAQ:FB) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Will Crush The Skeptics In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Weakness is Buying Opportunity – Tigress – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 1 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. Aegis Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Aegis Capital has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 19. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $235 target in Friday, July 13 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. As per Monday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 3 with “Market Perform”.