Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,865 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, down from 37,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 11.17 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 6.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 15,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 235,875 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.16M, up from 220,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 27.67M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. Another trade for 4,522 shares valued at $226,100 was made by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3. 2,213 shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph, worth $116,028 on Wednesday, July 25. Another trade for 5,117 shares valued at $247,155 was made by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, November 29.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $8.78 million were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24. $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G.

