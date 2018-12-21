Waltonchain (WTC) decreases -3.49% during a day

Waltonchain (WTC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0418759980000001 or -3.49% trading at $1.15774818. According to Crypto Analysts, Waltonchain (WTC) eyes $1.273522998 target on the road to $1.77791960114721. WTC last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $1.285839468 and low of $1.146252808 for December 20-21. The open was $1.199624178.

Waltonchain (WTC) is down -21.77% in the last 30 days from $1.48 per coin. Its down -61.79% in the last 100 days since when traded at $3.03 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago WTC traded at $10.94. WTC has 70.00 million coins mined giving it $81.04M market cap. Waltonchain maximum coins available are 70.00 million. WTC uses Ethash algorithm and proof type. It was started on 27/08/2017.

Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology.