WandX (WAND) registered 12.96% rise in 24 hours

It was good day for WandX (WAND), as it jumped by $0.003856473 or 12.96%, touching $0.033608062. Crypto Experts believe that WandX (WAND) is looking for the $0.0369688682 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.086911420349627. The highest price was $0.033608062 and lowest of $0.023080933 for December 20-21. The open was $0.029751589. It last traded at Ethermium exchange.

For a month, WandX (WAND) tokens went up 21.90% from $0.02757 for coin. For 100 days WAND is down -0.21% from $0.03368. It traded at $2365240 200 days ago. It has 72.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/09/2017. The Crypto WAND has proof type and operates under algorithm.

WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets.