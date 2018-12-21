Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Its Yy (YY) Stake; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 41.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ward Ferry Management Ltd acquired 490,600 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Ward Ferry Management Ltd holds 1.68M shares with $126.13M value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Yy Inc now has $3.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 898,861 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 68 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 44 reduced and sold their stakes in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 30.57 million shares, up from 29.56 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 42 New Position: 26.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. YY had 3 analyst reports since November 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, November 28.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 929,263 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 545,970 shares.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TAST’s profit will be $2.92 million for 30.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $354.06 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It has a 36.43 P/E ratio.

