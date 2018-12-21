Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 46.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $908,000, down from 31,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 14.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 104,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.76M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 1.28M shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 58.com had 26 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Agricole on Thursday, October 15. Citigroup initiated 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 30. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, May 26. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 11 to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank upgraded 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Friday, November 11 to “Underperform”. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, December 15. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 9.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 209,886 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $111.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by MoffettNathanson on Tuesday, August 11. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 18. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $48 target.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 500 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

