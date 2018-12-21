UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF) had an increase of 41.23% in short interest. UNCHF’s SI was 975,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 41.23% from 690,700 shares previously. With 53,400 avg volume, 18 days are for UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF)’s short sellers to cover UNCHF’s short positions. It closed at $30.76 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 99.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 4,001 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Washington Trust Company holds 8,005 shares with $713,000 value, up from 4,004 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $4.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 534,383 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.80 billion. The Company’s baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brands. It has a 36.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand.

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $112 target in Friday, September 7 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, July 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $90 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, July 27. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Washington Trust Company decreased Ishares (IWM) stake by 30,507 shares to 361,642 valued at $60.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 55,012 shares and now owns 1.16 million shares. Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 69,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 24,941 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 445 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated LP has 1.31M shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited owns 17,002 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Llc has invested 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 47,975 shares. 5,446 are owned by Filament Ltd Liability Co. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 3,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.25% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 105,000 shares. Champlain Invest Ltd accumulated 1.53 million shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 157,434 shares. 9,583 were reported by Utah Retirement. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 164,446 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.