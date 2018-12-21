Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 78.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 160,464 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 45,136 shares with $3.30M value, down from 205,600 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $12.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 737,031 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 7.77% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.51, from 2.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 58 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 41 sold and reduced stock positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 142.07 million shares, up from 141.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 27 Increased: 36 New Position: 22.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Real Estate Stocks Gurus are Buying – GuruFocus.com” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Starbucks debuts massive Manhattan ‘Roastery’ (PHOTOS) – New York Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Arlington’s new top private employer nearly tripled its county jobs in one year – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VNO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 145.44 million shares or 0.92% less from 146.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 34,100 were reported by Hamel Assocs. Fin Services owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 252,822 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,862 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 368,128 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc stated it has 195,334 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northstar Grp Inc stated it has 0.14% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 10,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 1.01M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 108,042 shares. Eii Capital invested 1.15% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ameriprise Inc reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 314,123 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,577 shares. 12 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. MACNOW JOSEPH had sold 23,000 shares worth $1.63 million on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.98 per share. VNO’s profit will be $202.88 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.09% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 28,159 shares to 128,159 valued at $10.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) stake by 51,792 shares and now owns 251,792 shares. Jbg Smith Pptys was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Friday, September 14 report. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the shares of VNO in report on Monday, December 3 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 29. Deutsche Bank maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $80 target.

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. RIGL’s profit will be $5.00M for 18.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 8.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) has declined 29.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 01/05/2018 – RIGEL SEES TAVALISSE AVAILABLE TO U.S. PATIENTS IN LATE MAY; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – FDA IS CONTINUING ITS REVIEW OF NDA AND PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR FOSTAMATINIB NDA IS APRIL 17; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: U.S. Comml Launch Expected in Late May 2018; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Adult Patients; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FOSTAMATINIB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD TO MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS; 17/04/2018 – In FDA double header, regulators also offer a green light to Rigel’s fostamatinib $RIGL; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS COMPARED TO FOSTAMATINIB’S SAFETY DATABASE ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – RIGEL PLANS TAVALISSE U.S. COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE MAY 2018

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $238,179 activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 2.11 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pura Vida Investments Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 302,489 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 0.48% in the stock. Nea Management Company Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.24 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $366.61 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Weight Watchers International, Rudolph Technologies, Lowe’s Companies, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Viasat, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Biotechs Were Innovators In 2018: Here Are The Top New Molecules That Were Approved – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals: A Look At The Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.