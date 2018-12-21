Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.73M, up from 695,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 236,572 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 91.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 6,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 1.11 million shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $86.05 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.77% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stericycle is Now Oversold (SRCL) – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $10.80 million activity. Ginnetti Daniel sold 5,000 shares worth $353,750.

Among 17 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Stericycle had 63 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Barrington Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, February 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) on Monday, February 8 with “Sector Perform” rating. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6. As per Friday, August 26, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SRCL in report on Sunday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $122 target in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22.

Among 10 analysts covering TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. TowerJazz had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 29 by Drexel Hamilton. Jefferies maintained the shares of TSEM in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, November 15. The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Needham. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 15 report.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowerJazz to Showcase its Advanced Analog Technology Solutions and Vast Offering for the Rapidly Growing Chinese Market at ICCAD 2018, China – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) CEO Russell Ellwanger on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TowerJazz: Long-Term Value Creation In Wireless Connectivity And Automotive Markets – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TowerJazz Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 10/29/2018: YNDX, NXPI, TSEM – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,339 shares to 207,570 shares, valued at $50.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 29,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,187 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).