Waters Parkerson & Company increased Fortune Brands Hm&S (FBHS) stake by 1.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 7,010 shares as Fortune Brands Hm&S (FBHS)’s stock declined 22.06%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 417,283 shares with $21.85M value, up from 410,273 last quarter. Fortune Brands Hm&S now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 1.04M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

USHIO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) had an increase of 3.24% in short interest. UHOIF’s SI was 159,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.24% from 154,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1594 days are for USHIO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)’s short sellers to cover UHOIF’s short positions. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ushio Inc. manufactures and markets light sources, equipment, and machinery for industrial uses in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides discharge, LED, and LD lamps for manufacturing semiconductors, flat panel displays, and electronic components, as well as used in cinema and data projectors, office automation equipment, illumination, and industry applications; and halogen lamps for use in office automation equipment, illumination applications, and industrial halogen heaters. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers optical equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, flat panel displays, and electronic components; UV phototherapy and other medical devices; and EUV light source equipment for semiconductor inspection and development applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $256,565 activity. 5,000 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares with value of $256,565 were sold by WATERS RONALD V.

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, June 25. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, December 10. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow.