Wcm Investment Management Has Cut By $831,684 Its Hff (HF) Stake; Last Week TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Monday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $32 target. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

09/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $32 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.5 New Target: $32.5 Maintain

Wcm Investment Management decreased Hff Inc (HF) stake by 13.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wcm Investment Management sold 19,802 shares as Hff Inc (HF)’s stock declined 20.97%. The Wcm Investment Management holds 124,061 shares with $5.27M value, down from 143,863 last quarter. Hff Inc now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 74,426 shares traded. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has declined 16.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces £248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 24/04/2018 – HFF INC HF.N – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $131.6 MLN, A 5.2% DECREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold HF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.51 million shares or 3.49% less from 35.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zebra Ltd Liability Co reported 10,224 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 33,782 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & owns 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 29 shares. 115,310 were reported by New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability New York. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 1,906 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inc has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0.17% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 572,378 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability accumulated 113 shares. Aqr Capital owns 166,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De has 10,954 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 43,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 44,232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il accumulated 56,866 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 1,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF).

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. HF’s profit will be $35.20 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.29% EPS growth.

Wcm Investment Management increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 367,131 shares to 5.00M valued at $768.86M in 2018Q3. It also upped Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) stake by 24,412 shares and now owns 36,319 shares. Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) was raised too.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $9.86 million activity. $639,976 worth of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) shares were sold by Thornton Joe Jr. 19,738 shares were sold by Gibson Mark, worth $809,653.

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HFF Announces £350 Million Financing of Regent’s Crescent, London – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HFF Announces Sale and Financing of 8-Property Multi-Housing Portfolio in North Carolina’s Research Triangle – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Buying TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is DTE Energy Company (DTE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0.05% or 1,600 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 31,356 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 119,255 shares. 6,746 are owned by Stifel. 22,143 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 34,829 shares. Bell Bancorporation reported 34,863 shares stake. Blackhill Cap holds 0.47% or 95,400 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 92,392 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0% or 401 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc accumulated 200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 115,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Com has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Citigroup holds 92,976 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “28% Total Return Potential From Goldman Sachs BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 17th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Third Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.