Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.93 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $324.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 15,755 shares to 436,480 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70M on Thursday, November 15. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85M. $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87 million. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

