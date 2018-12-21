Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 30.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 11,097 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock rose 13.89%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 25,292 shares with $1.75M value, down from 36,389 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $21.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 892,631 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog

Among 10 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Whiting Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, November 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. See Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) latest ratings:

25/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60 New Target: $46 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $67 New Target: $60 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $62 New Target: $54 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55 New Target: $50 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $67 Upgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $68 New Target: $67 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $67 Initiates Coverage On

26/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64 New Target: $68 Maintain

27/08/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $75 Maintain

Among 13 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Rosenblatt upgraded the shares of XLNX in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. Citigroup maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, November 13 to “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair given on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prospector Ltd has invested 0.59% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 236,737 shares. Laffer stated it has 31,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com has 2,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 23,303 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 2.17 million are owned by State Bank Of America De. Utah Retirement invested in 47,400 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 51,489 shares stake. Benedict holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 8,631 shares. Platinum Invest Mngmt accumulated 11,200 shares. Hudock Grp Lc reported 67 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.3% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 19,823 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.11% or 1.10M shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Sees ‘Significant Runway’ For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) In Cloud Data Processors – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Notches Baird Upgrade As 5G Demand Accelerates – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, XLNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. 3,500 shares valued at $237,615 were sold by Raje Salil on Thursday, July 12. $73,370 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares were sold by Hagopian Catia. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Flores Lorenzo sold $534,979. The insider Onder Emre sold 1,734 shares worth $133,778. 1,598 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares with value of $103,886 were sold by Madden William Christopher. Tong Vincent sold 40,000 shares worth $3.38M.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 11.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.76 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $215.09 million for 24.50 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (IBND) stake by 33,987 shares to 439,097 valued at $14.41M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 11,266 shares and now owns 746,005 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has risen 18.10% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Brenham Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Whiting Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds Whiting Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 11 TO 11.5 MMBOE; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023

More notable recent Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whiting Petroleum: As Cheap As They Get – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whiting Petroleum: A Look At 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Thursday – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whiting Petroleum +4% after easily beating Q3 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whiting Petroleum’s Recent Pullback A Gift? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.