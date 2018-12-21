Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 8,550 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 67,115 shares with $6.87M value, up from 58,565 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $782.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 28.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. TG’s SI was 790,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 809,000 shares previously. With 122,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)’s short sellers to cover TG’s short positions. The SI to Tredegar Corporation’s float is 3.1%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 50,377 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold Tredegar Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.41 million shares or 2.89% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp has 613 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 20,128 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Sei Investments Company invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Axa reported 30,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 42,754 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 24,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 11,300 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 486 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 41,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 10,089 shares. 16,081 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 1,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG).

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. The company has market cap of $516.65 million. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forward Mngmt Lc owns 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,533 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,721 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 77,829 shares. Mig Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Co invested 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.84M shares. Amer Advsrs has invested 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14,279 were accumulated by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Paloma Prtn holds 22,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,731 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,336 shares. 10 owns 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,068 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 11,970 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 7,039 shares to 837 valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (UCI) stake by 29,285 shares and now owns 976,451 shares. Ishares (ACWV) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating.