Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 31.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc acquired 14,168 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 58,553 shares with $4.96 million value, up from 44,385 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $116.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.57% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 10.81M shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Among 8 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Domino’s Pizza Group had 22 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Liberum Capital. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of DOM in report on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Liberum Capital. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 4 by Peel Hunt. See Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) latest ratings:

01/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 425.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 270.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Unchanged

10/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises DominoÂ’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. The company has market cap of 1.08 billion GBP. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. It has a 17.72 P/E ratio. As of December 25, 2016, the firm had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

The stock increased 1.63% or GBX 3.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 230.4. About 638,629 shares traded. Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 19 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike had 28 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 22 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 3,351 shares to 16,009 valued at $7.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 5,391 shares and now owns 595 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) was reduced too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 57,642 shares. Bb&T has 41,856 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 90,801 shares stake. 775 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Dowling Yahnke Llc, a California-based fund reported 59,233 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kj Harrison & Prtn Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 10,111 are owned by Triangle Securities Wealth. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.78% or 743,701 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & holds 4,411 shares. Hemenway Commerce Lc holds 3,935 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,065 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold 17,000 shares worth $1.41 million. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86 million was made by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. Krane Hilary K also sold $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock or 5,741 shares. Another trade for 103,000 shares valued at $8.24M was made by Campion Andrew on Friday, June 29. On Wednesday, September 19 RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 16,000 shares.