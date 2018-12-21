Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 13.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,159 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, up from 50,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 638,640 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,795 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14M, up from 51,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 17.99M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security State Bank Of So Dak reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cetera Advisor Limited Co owns 0.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 336,529 shares. Independent reported 27,989 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 178,229 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 34,690 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 554,611 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 11,474 shares. Cambridge Trust Company holds 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 385,844 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,937 shares. Kingfisher Limited Company invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 28 report. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 11 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Monday, September 7. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 18. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 20.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 insider sales for $777,587 activity. $503,163 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares were bought by BALLBACH JOHN M. Nance Frederick R. sold $108,277 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Monday, July 23. 5,000 shares were bought by Livingston Robert, worth $320,300. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $120,419 was bought by Andrews Kirkland B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RPM shares while 145 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 96.61 million shares or 5.68% less from 102.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cincinnati Com has 1.03 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,296 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 1.77% or 1.43M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 47,036 shares stake. Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 9,550 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 27 shares. 34,371 were reported by Company Natl Bank. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.20M shares stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 489,000 shares. Raymond James Na reported 15,908 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 109 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 531,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica State Bank holds 0.05% or 105,249 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4,820 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,874 shares.

