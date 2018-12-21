Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 153,328 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.72 million, down from 160,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 3.75 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 56,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 927,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.87 million, up from 871,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 166,096 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Among 18 analysts covering CullenFrost (NYSE:CFR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. CullenFrost had 85 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of CFR in report on Thursday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 19 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 13. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by SunTrust. Wedbush initiated Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) rating on Friday, October 7. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $68 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CFR in report on Thursday, July 30 with “Sector Perform” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CFR in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CFR in report on Monday, May 29 with “Hold” rating.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $5.36 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Comparin Cynthia Jane, worth $93,380. Another trade for 54,000 shares valued at $5.06M was bought by ALVAREZ CARLOS. Berman Bobby sold $140,658 worth of stock or 1,391 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mindbody Inc. Class A by 336,530 shares to 393,180 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 649,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,600 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold CFR shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Leavell accumulated 0.09% or 8,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 60,049 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc has invested 1.71% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 40,211 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). American Intl Inc holds 129,789 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,748 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 18,114 shares. 3,200 were reported by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 55,037 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 69,363 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited invested 1% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 8,900 shares stake.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K Moelis & Co For: Dec 14 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP For: Dec 13 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 12 – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Profits Surge – Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K General Moly, Inc For: Dec 12 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “REVEALED: Our Top Picks For 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks Is Perking Up More Than Coffee – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Climbed Today – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: Happy I Stuck To My Guns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22,522 shares to 44,452 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, January 2. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $72.0 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Monday, March 13. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, November 5. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Hold”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 26 by William Blair. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 97,206 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motco stated it has 149,574 shares. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 6,393 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.15% or 6.42M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 208,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 401,960 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,349 shares. 15,000 were reported by Gruss & Co Incorporated. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hanson Doremus Mgmt invested in 1,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 4,088 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 10,673 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold 99,166 shares worth $5.46M. Shares for $8.78M were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 24.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.