Wedbush Securities Raised By $303,966 Its A (AMRK) Position; Veritone (VERI) SI Decreased By 0.64%

Wedbush Securities Inc increased A (AMRK) stake by 36.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 23,382 shares as A (AMRK)’s stock declined 7.28%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 86,733 shares with $1.13M value, up from 63,351 last quarter. A now has $77.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 77,324 shares traded or 895.03% up from the average. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has declined 11.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) had a decrease of 0.64% in short interest. VERI’s SI was 1.50 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.64% from 1.51 million shares previously. With 240,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s short sellers to cover VERI’s short positions. The SI to Veritone Inc’s float is 17.88%. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 1.07M shares traded or 202.30% up from the average. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 68.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.08% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 06/04/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Veritone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 26; 26/03/2018 – Veritone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 12/04/2018 – Veritone to Advance Federal Government Presence with FedRAMP Compliance Initiative; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 11/04/2018 – Veritone Sets the Standard for Open and Extensible Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 05/04/2018 – Veritone Announces Breakthrough Real-Time Artificial Intelligence Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently Ingest, Track and Extend Content; 11/05/2018 – Veritone Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

More notable recent Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VERI, VEEV, LRCX – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Veritone, Inc. (VERI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VERI Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $77.70 million. The Company’s cloud open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting.