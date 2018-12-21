Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stake by 1.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 4,511 shares as Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 228,271 shares with $17.48 million value, down from 232,782 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co. now has $36.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.69M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable

Toronto Dominion Bank (the (NYSE:TD) had a decrease of 8.99% in short interest. TD’s SI was 3.36M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.99% from 3.69M shares previously. With 1.22M avg volume, 3 days are for Toronto Dominion Bank (the (NYSE:TD)’s short sellers to cover TD’s short positions. The SI to Toronto Dominion Bank (the’s float is 0.19%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 441,274 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 11 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. Bank of America maintained the shares of EMR in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 24 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.54 million for 21.58 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) stake by 601,217 shares to 4.00M valued at $176.72 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) stake by 8,959 shares and now owns 15,991 shares. Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was raised too.

