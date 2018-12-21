Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) by 60% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 65,029 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 17.03% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 6,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,890 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10 million, up from 44,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 4.82M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SAGE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 46.64 million shares or 0.64% less from 46.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 96,085 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 15,700 shares. Axa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 69,570 shares. 92,931 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Daiwa Group stated it has 230 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 95,165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc owns 654,014 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,963 shares. Redmile Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 2,170 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 564 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 17,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Co owns 28,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,118 shares. Polar Llp owns 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 35,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Among 20 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 65 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, June 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 4 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, May 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Chardan Capital Markets to “Buy”. Chardan Capital Markets initiated Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, May 24. Chardan Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $18 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. Lake Street initiated Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Friday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-2.74 EPS, down 56.57% or $0.99 from last year’s $-1.75 per share. After $-2.63 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Sage Therapeutics shares halted ahead of regulatory meeting on post-partum treatment – MarketWatch” on November 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Marinus Pharmaceuticals Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sage’s San Jose Based Sage Intacct Named One of the Best Places to Work in 2019 by Glassdoor – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Ad Com vote on Sage’s brexanolone in PPD a positive for Marinus Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $280.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation Com Stk (NYSE:CI) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akorn Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Buy Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Buy On International Markets Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Patience Will Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Near-Term Call Buying in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Targets Upside in Shares Trading Near 10-Yr Lows -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Monday, October 19 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, August 16. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, March 24. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Argus Research. DA Davidson initiated the shares of SLB in report on Friday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. $3.40 million worth of stock was sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $620.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 226 shares to 3,921 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,181 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).