Wells Fargo & Company Cut Its Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Stake; Fabrinet (FN) Sentiment Is 1.33

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) stake by 1.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company sold 23,074 shares as Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST)’s stock declined 11.49%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.33 million shares with $41.38 million value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Casella Waste Sys Inc now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 76,870 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 41.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Fabrinet (FN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 92 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 69 sold and trimmed holdings in Fabrinet. The investment managers in our database now possess: 33.32 million shares, down from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fabrinet in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 56 Increased: 47 New Position: 45.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Fabrinet for 968,583 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 802,100 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.97% invested in the company for 166,000 shares. The California-based Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has invested 1.79% in the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,815 shares.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.10M for 15.66 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 122,124 shares traded. Fabrinet (FN) has risen 53.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 6. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.46 million shares or 0.64% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Com has 530,109 shares. 193,942 were reported by Fenimore Asset Inc. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.04M shares. Raymond James Associates reported 310,546 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 296,527 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0.63% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 2.26 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1,352 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Northern Tru invested in 0% or 470,614 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 640 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 9,784 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 794,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 13,452 shares.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CWST’s profit will be $6.44 million for 44.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $1.94 million activity. 20,000 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares with value of $624,000 were sold by Johnson Edwin D. SCHMITT DAVID L sold $322,974 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Tuesday, September 11. The insider BURKE MICHAEL K sold $383,748. The insider CALLAHAN JAMES F JR sold 10,000 shares worth $279,900. PETERS GREGORY B also sold $99,930 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares.