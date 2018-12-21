Wells Fargo & Company increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 17.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 228,429 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 16.21%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.53 million shares with $74.27M value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 454,094 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 20.88% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA) had an increase of 82.44% in short interest. TGA’s SI was 376,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 82.44% from 206,100 shares previously. With 238,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA)’s short sellers to cover TGA’s short positions. The SI to Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.55%. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 33.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TGA News: 16/04/2018 – TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update, Intention to List on the AIM, Pending Board Changes and Date of Annu; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4 FROM C$3; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – FINALIZING 2018 CARDIUM DRILLING PROGRAM SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY; 07/03/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 11/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS, UPDATE ON AIM PROCESS AND TRANSITION PLANS FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY INTENTION TO LIST ON AIM; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 9.5% Position in TransGlobe Energy; 07/03/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil liquids in Egypt and Canada. The company has market cap of $116.97 million. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. It currently has negative earnings.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) stake by 278,682 shares to 10.60 million valued at $595.40M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) stake by 47,799 shares and now owns 790,791 shares. Houlihan Lokey Inc was reduced too.