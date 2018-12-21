Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 11.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 143,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.19 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.37M shares traded or 123.56% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 15.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,269 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.92M, up from 14,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.96 million shares traded or 216.23% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. The insider Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,830 shares to 23,926 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 12. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, December 10 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Argus Research. The stock has “Conviction-Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 17. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 5 by UBS. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 15. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – DHL’s First Holiday Weekend Numbers Show The Seasonal Shipping Demand Is On Track – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong start for UPS into peak delivery period – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “FedEx (FDX) PT Lowered to $250 at Stephens Ahead of 2Q Report – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: Valuation Brief – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Low Carbon Standards Buoy Sustainable Jet Fuel Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,444 shares. Culbertson A N & Company has invested 2.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). National Pension Service has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Capital Advsr Ok has 1,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3.50M shares. 4,760 were reported by Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Bremer Tru Association has 0.26% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,261 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 998 shares. Holderness Invests has 7,091 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 524,063 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 81,400 shares. 168,415 are held by Sirios Cap Management L P. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com reported 77,967 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.01% or 434 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,742 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 139,646 are owned by Shelton. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,640 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited accumulated 709,047 shares. Tanaka has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 596 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 600 were accumulated by Exchange Cap. Jefferies Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,409 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 88,423 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 0.05% or 11,430 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc owns 123,611 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability owns 22,518 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd reported 90,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 6,574 shares. Whitnell & Commerce reported 0.85% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 138,456 shares to 27,924 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 299,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,338 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG).

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. Another trade for 7,381 shares valued at $322,845 was made by Brusadelli Maurizio on Friday, September 14.

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, May 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $48 target. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is General Mills an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 5% Yield? – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XLP, PM, MDLZ, COST: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Expands its Global Technical Center in Wroclaw, Poland – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez: Higher-Quality Play In Packaged Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.