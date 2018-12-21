West Coast Financial Llc increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 3.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 6,908 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock declined 7.98%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 195,911 shares with $9.22M value, up from 189,003 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $33.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 4.94 million shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook

SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) had a decrease of 12.63% in short interest. SNBIF’s SI was 468,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.63% from 536,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4684 days are for SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SNBIF)’s short sellers to cover SNBIF’s short positions. It closed at $70.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SanBio Company Limited develops regenerative cell medicines for central nervous system. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It develops SB623, a therapeutic product for various stroke patients. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 25,707 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.67% stake. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 29,891 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 374,003 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Ltd Liability Corp owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bp Public Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 96,331 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Green Square Lc invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Carret Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AFL in report on Tuesday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 1 by Sandler O’Neill. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 7. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.04 million activity. MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 1,500 shares worth $69,574. The insider JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE sold 2,000 shares worth $93,030. KIRSCH ERIC M sold 66,447 shares worth $2.88M.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 43,481 shares to 13,286 valued at $1.49M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 9,455 shares and now owns 15,996 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.