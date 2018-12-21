West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 6566.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 3.97M shares traded or 26.37% up from the average. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIR NAMES JANE GARVEY NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Board Selects Its First Female Chair; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Items 9.88 Cents to 9.98 Cents; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2Q Revenue Guidance; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.84M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 9.85 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold UAL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 46,867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. High Pointe Mngmt Lc has 1.21% invested in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 10,120 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 8,000 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,000 shares. American International Gru reported 90,505 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gendell Jeffrey L reported 472,982 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 5,100 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.12% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 2,386 shares. Factory Mutual invested in 315,300 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 115,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delta (DAL) to Expand Boston Operations by Adding 4 Routes – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Continental Arm to Connect Paine Field From Key Hubs – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “American Airlines takes stock for merger anniversary at O’Hare – Chicago Business Journal” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: November Traffic Data Grab Spotlight; HA & LUV Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines CEO surprises passenger with classy move – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. United Continental had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, March 16 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Atlantic Securities. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Friday, January 22 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, February 23. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of UAL in report on Wednesday, November 1 to “Sell” rating.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based M&T Bancshares Corp has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). New England & Retirement Group owns 9,495 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.45M shares. Burns J W And New York reported 0.21% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pitcairn Co has 8,171 shares. 27,797 are held by Telos Mgmt. Connor Clark And Lunn reported 22,532 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.34% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & Com has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 985,000 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Co reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Horseman Capital Management Limited invested in 14,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 254 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Activision-Blizzard A Buy Down 45%? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Take-Two Interactive a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision (ATVI) Hosts New Season of CWL in Las Vegas – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, December 14. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 5. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by J.P. Morgan.