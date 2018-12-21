Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.71 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.81% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 882,874 shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 30.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 2.15M shares traded or 57.18% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold SFLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 34.55 million shares or 1.79% less from 35.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us stated it has 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Hap Trading reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 188,586 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 54,639 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 29 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 5,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marathon Equity Management has invested 3.51% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). American Century Companies reported 194,815 shares. Blackrock holds 4.78 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 34,800 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc has 953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.98% or 1.05 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 16,887 shares.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $145,821 were sold by LAYNEY TRACY. Another trade for 2,514 shares valued at $182,837 was sold by Lokuge Ishantha. 3,352 shares were sold by Black Dwayne A, worth $245,943. ARNOLD SCOTT sold $4.66 million worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Saturday, June 30. BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA sold 1,250 shares worth $91,563. $685,799 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) was sold by Anderson Michele on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why is Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 12.8% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterfly: A Touch Of Life To Wings Of Fancy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TWTR, SFLY, FSLR – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Shutterfly (SFLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $119.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris Intl Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Among 13 analysts covering Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Shutterfly had 38 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Axiom Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $52 target in Thursday, October 27 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Sunday, October 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SFLY in report on Thursday, February 4 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 28. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 4 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis to enter Mexico; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Political Breakthrough Heralds the End of the Prohibition on Hemp – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Top Marijuana Beverage Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FinancialBuzz.com: ‘Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates’ Video Recap Week Ending December 21st, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA’s Kingwood Medical Center names Fort Worth exec as new CEO – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenet Healthcare Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2600 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, April 13 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 16. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 21 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 3 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho maintained the shares of THC in report on Wednesday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0.79% or 591,098 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Prudential has 0.07% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.69M shares. Letko Brosseau Associates holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.77 million shares. Schroder Inv Gp accumulated 62,894 shares. State Street reported 3.09 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 14,084 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 189,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whitebox Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 178,250 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc stated it has 395,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Bogle Investment Management LP De owns 35,983 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $422.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 573,812 shares to 574,312 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Metals Inc.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 81.43% or $1.14 from last year’s $1.4 per share. THC’s profit will be $26.65M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.