Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) formed triangle with $23.33 target or 7.00% above today’s $21.80 share price. Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 116,987 shares traded or 185.61% up from the average. Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) has declined 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.57% the S&P500.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.39, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 83 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 76 sold and reduced positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 52.38 million shares, up from 52.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Bb Biotech Ag holds 4.49% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 2.20 million shares. Opus Point Partners Management Llc owns 15,102 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opaleye Management Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 130,000 shares. The Michigan-based Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd has invested 1.14% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 145,428 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $3.63 million activity.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-1.64 earnings per share, up 9.39% or $0.17 from last year’s $-1.81 per share. After $-1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% negative EPS growth.