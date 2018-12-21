Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 71 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 51 reduced and sold stock positions in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database reported: 79.29 million shares, down from 79.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Cedar Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 14.

In a an analyst report shared with investors and clients on Friday, 21 December, Stifel Nicolaus stated it was downgrading Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) stock from a Buy to a Hold. The firm has a $45 target price per share on WES’s stock.

Analysts await Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 94.87% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.39 per share. WES’s profit will be $117.95 million for 14.24 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Western Gas Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.87% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Western Gas Partners has $64 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.14’s average target is 20.42% above currents $43.3 stock price. Western Gas Partners had 10 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 29. Barclays Capital maintained Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 7. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold Western Gas Partners, LP shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 85.21 million shares or 0.23% less from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 51.43 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

More notable recent Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Gas Partners declares $0.965 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film – Washington Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Gas Partners, Western Gas Equity Partners to merge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

The stock decreased 5.19% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.06 million shares traded or 31.60% up from the average. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cedar Realty Trust: Necessary, Mundane And Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cedar Realty Trust: Arbitrage In Preferred Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Example Of A Working Pair Trade: Cedar Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Judge rules sexual harassment suit naming Cedar Realty CEO go to arbitration – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) CEO Bruce Schanzer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $246.82 million. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states.

The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 2.00 million shares traded or 358.52% up from the average. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) has declined 41.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500.

Mhr Fund Management Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for 625,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.27 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.07% invested in the company for 256,587 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 820,222 shares.

Analysts await Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CDR’s profit will be $11.54 million for 5.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $36,825 activity.